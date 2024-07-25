Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Larsen & Toubro could outperform guidance after strong Q1 outlook

Assuming valuations at around 30 times price-to-earnings and valuing holdings in listed subsidiaries at a discount of 25% to fair-value, there could still be an upside of 15-20%

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T surprised on the upside of consensus due to stronger-than-expected growth overseas. The Q1FY25 results were ahead of estimates on both revenue and net profit fronts. The company reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenues along with 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in operating profit and 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit on consolidated basis.

The core engineering & construction (E&C) revenues grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y, with core E&C margins improving by 10 basis points to 7.6 per cent.

E&C revenue growth was largely driven by improvement in overseas revenue, although domestic

Also Read

L&T Finance Q1 results: Consolidated net up 29% on healthy margins, fees

L&T bags Rs 10-15K cr order to build two solar plants in West Asia

Bridging the skill gap

Fitch affirms 'BBB+' rating on Larsen & Toubro with stable outlook

L&T looks to crack China hi-tech code; deploys on-ground teams, taps MNCs

Topics : Larsen & Toubro L&T stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon