LIC's weak performance likely to get support from cheap valuation

Policies that provide policyholders a share of the insurance company's profits as an annual dividend payout are also called par or with-profit policies

Life Insurance Corporation
Premium

Ticket sizes have improved for LIC due to changes in the plans, such as an increase in sum assured, and minimum ticket size

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported weak growth through H1FY24 but it witnessed a boost in embedded value (EV) due to equity-market performance. But concerns regarding its stock include loss of market share as it is outpaced by private sector rivals, sticky operating expenses (reduced slightly year-on-year but up in Q2FY24 versus Q1FY24), and high sensitivity of embedded value to equity volatility.

Traders may also factor in the likelihood of another stake sale by the Government of India. These concerns are reflected in valuations. LIC trades at a big discount in price/EV terms (less than 1x) compared to private sector rivals (mostly 3x or more).

Growth is healthy on a sequential basis but weak on a Y-o-Y basis. The

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

