LIC's weak performance likely to get support from cheap valuation

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported weak growth through H1FY24 but it witnessed a boost in embedded value (EV) due to equity-market performance. But concerns regarding its stock include loss of market share as it is outpaced by private sector rivals, sticky operating expenses (reduced slightly year-on-year but up in Q2FY24 versus Q1FY24), and high sensitivity of embedded value to equity volatility.

Traders may also factor in the likelihood of another stake sale by the Government of India. These concerns are reflected in valuations. LIC trades at a big discount in price/EV terms (less than 1x) compared to private sector rivals (mostly 3x or more).

Growth is healthy on a sequential basis but weak on a Y-o-Y basis. The