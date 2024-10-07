Long-term investors likely to use the dip to 'accumulate' Titan's stock

Although the share price of jewellery major Titan dropped sharply post the business update of the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25, analysts were extremely positive on the company’s performance.

Titan beat growth expectations across most segments and this led to likely earnings upgrades for FY25 to the tune of 4-5 per cent.

The company’s jewellery segment reported 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q2 against 9 per cent growth in Q1.

It claims that a 900 basis points (bps) duty cut on gold imports (from 15 per cent to 6 per cent) impacted demand momentum with