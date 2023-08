Iron-ore supplier NMDC reported an operating profit of Rs 1,990 crore, up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with realisations of Rs 1,800/ tonne. Operating profit decreased by 7.8 per cent on a sequential basis.

Revenue grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,390 crore in the first half of this financial year (Q1FY24), but decreased by 7.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).