Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services plug into high-growth nodes

LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services plug into high-growth nodes

Strategic reboots and fresh opportunities drive broker upgrades for the two L&T subsidiaries

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The listed information technology (IT) subsidiaries of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T), LTIMindtree (LTIM) and L&T Technology Services, have seen sharp upmoves over the past fortnight, with returns ranging from 14 to 18 per cent. Both have outperformed the peer index, the National Stock Exchange Nifty IT, which has gained about 8 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 is up 4 per cent during this period.

These gains are due to a recovery in key verticals, new growth avenues, and a positive medium-term outlook, prompting some brokerages to upgrade the two stocks.

Upgrades for LTIM,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon