Maintaining premium growth, sustained margins key for ICICI Prudential Life

In Q1FY25, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) reported 34.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) to Rs 1,960 crore with APE in ULIPs up 78 per cent Y-o-Y, while protection and ex-ULIP individual savings segments reported moderate APE growth of 3.2 per cent and 10 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The Value of New Business (VNB) grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 470 crore. The VNB margins declined to 24 per cent, down 600 basis points Y-o-Y. The decline in VNB margins was on account of a shift in the mix toward ULIPs and