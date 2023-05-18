close

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

The country's largest listed oral care company posted a gross margin expansion of 100 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 66.9 per cent, led by pricing and efficient sourcing

Ram Prasad Sahu
Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
The stock of Colgate-Palmolive (India) surged after the company delivered a better than expected operating performance for the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) last week. 
The stock, however, has given up most of these gains over the last one week as the Street awaits recovery in the core toothpaste segment and sustained recovery in market share.
The country’s largest listed oral care company posted a gross margin expansion of 100 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 66.9 per cent, led by pricing and efficient sourcing. Gross margins were flat as compared to year ago levels.
Topics : Colgate Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 Results

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

