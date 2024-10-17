Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Margin pressure clouds near-term outlook for L-T Technology's stock

Margin pressure clouds near-term outlook for L-T Technology's stock

Management maintains FY25 guidance of 8-10 per cent revenue growth in CC, which implies a steep growth rate of 4.5-7 per cent growth per quarter in H2FY25

L&T, LTTS, L&T tech, L&T Technology
Premium

LTTS (Photo:X@LnTTechservices

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Street wasn’t upbeat with the second quarter results of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and its shares dropped 3 per cent on Thursday. It reported an almost flat 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Analysts’ opinions are divided.

LTTS reported revenue of $307 million, up 3.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC) terms. The Sustainability vertical saw 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q growth, supported by large deals, bagged earlier. The Mobility vertical hit 5 per cent growth.

Management maintains FY25 guidance of 8-10 per cent revenue growth in CC, which implies a steep growth rate
Topics : L&T Technology Services LTTS Indian companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon