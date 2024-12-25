Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 09:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market correction offers opportunity: Top 10 stocks to watch in 2025

Market correction offers opportunity: Top 10 stocks to watch in 2025

These stocks, handpicked by top brokerages, offer a blend of value and growth

As 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September, paring year-to-date returns to 8.6 per cent from a peak rally of 18.7 p
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna Kant
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
As 2024 draws to a close, Indian equity investors are navigating a volatile market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has dropped nearly 9 per cent from its 52-week high in September, paring year-to-date returns to 8.6 per cent from a peak rally of 18.7 per cent. This downturn has sparked anxiety among investors. However, brokerages view the correction as an opportunity, observing that reduced valuations could offer attractive entry points.
 
Here are 10 stocks identified by leading brokerages as strong picks for 2025. These stocks, which have fallen 13–37 per cent from their 52-week highs, are projected to recover and
Topics : stock market trading valuation Stock Picks Brokerages

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon