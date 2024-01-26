Market regulator Sebi's move gives fillip to accredited investors

In the circular, Sebi had allowed accreditation agencies to grant certification solely based on know-your-customer (KYC) and financial information of the applicants

The number of accredited investors — a certification provided to those who can bear higher financial risk — have surged by 75 per cent in the last one month since the market regulator simplified the onboarding process, said people in the know.

On December 18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had simplified the procedure for accredited investor certification.

Before the changes, there were only around 200 such accredited investors, which surged to over 350 this week. The number — which had remained stagnant for several years — is expected to grow further.

