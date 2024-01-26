Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Market regulator Sebi's move gives fillip to accredited investors

Number of such investors surged 75% in the last month since the onboarding process was simplified

SEBI
Premium

In the circular, Sebi had allowed accreditation agencies to grant certification solely based on know-your-customer (KYC) and financial information of the applicants

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of accredited investors — a certification provided to those who can bear higher financial risk — have surged by 75 per cent in the last one month since the market regulator simplified the onboarding process, said people in the know.

On December 18, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had simplified the procedure for accredited investor certification.

Before the changes, there were only around 200 such accredited investors, which surged to over 350 this week. The number — which had remained stagnant for several years — is expected to grow further.

Industry experts believe that for

Also Read

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Sebi's new disclosure rule escalates rift at Bengaluru-based TD Power

Stricter disclosure norms for FPIs will come into effect from Nov 1: Sebi

Sebi finalises SOP to stop promoter misuse of foreign cos for shareholding

Slow improvement in sales could weigh on pharma firm Laurus' performance

Republic Day 2024: Indian stock market to remain closed on January 26

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone Idea concerns persist

Sebi pushes timeline for verification of market rumours to June 1

Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K peak, equity benchmarks rebound 1%

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Investors Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon