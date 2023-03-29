close

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

Over the past few months, rising interest rates amid surging inflation has dented market sentiment across the globe

Puneet Wadhwa Business Standard New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
The sharp correction in the Indian markets from their peak levels has made valuations attractive, said analysts, who advise buying selectively, but only from a long-term perspective. 56 of the Nifty10
Topics : Markets | market valuation | stock market trading | stock market investing | Market Outlook | financial crisis

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

