Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Power utilities likely to see moderate growth in Q3FY25 earnings

Power utilities likely to see moderate growth in Q3FY25 earnings

Global coal prices are down due to oversupply and weak demand in China

Renewable energy re
Premium

Representational Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power utilities may report moderate growth in earnings for 3QFY25. Generation is up 3 percent Y-o-Y in Q3 on lower cooling demand and high base, to 429 billion units (BU).
 
Peak demand was steady at 224GW in Q3FY25, a 10 per cent decline from the record highs of 250GW in May 2024. Coal-based generation held steady at 319BU, hydro generation surged by 27 per cent to 34BU. Gas-based generation fell by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.4BU. Renewable generation rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to 47BU. Year-to-date, generation has increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,387BU.
   
Global coal
Topics : Power Sector India power production stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon