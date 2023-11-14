MSCI Index rebalancing likely to stoke big churn for domestic stocks

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon, and Paytm will be in the spotlight in Wednesday’s trade as these stocks are slated to be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. These stocks, along with six others, are expected to attract cumulative inflows of nearly $2 billion from passive funds tracking MSCI indices. The global index provider is anticipated to announce the changes to its indices before the market opens on Wednesday.

Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, Polycab, Macrotech Developers, Tata Motors DVR, and Tata Communications are the other six stocks that will be added to the MSCI index, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The estimated buying in the nine stocks ranges between $160 million (Rs 1,300 crore) and $290