Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Near term demand, price stability concerns for Cummins India stock

Near term demand, price stability concerns for Cummins India stock

Brokerages upbeat on long-term prospects after company's strong Q3 results

Cummins, Generator, power generator, cummins India
Premium

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cummins India posted better-than-expected results in the December quarter (Q3FY25). The company, which makes diesel and alternative fuel engines, reported a 22 per cent jump in revenues for the quarter. In addition to the domestic performance, exports rebounded after many quarters, riding on growth in select regions. While brokerages are positive on the long-term prospects, some are cautious in the near term, given lower government capex, pricing pressures, and lack of uniform export demand.
 
The top line performance was aided by higher sales in the power generation or powergen segment, which account for more than half of its revenues. The
Topics : Cummins India stock market trading manufacturing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon