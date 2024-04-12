Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Near-term gains paint a gloomy picture for multiplex chain PVR Inox stock

The company may face tough times amid forecasts of weak box-office collections

PVR, Cinemas
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From its highs in December 2023, the stock of the country’s largest multiplex chain PVR Inox is down 22 per cent and is trading at Rs 1,412 a share. A weaker-than-expected December quarter, a muted outlook in the near term and a downward revision in earnings are weighing on the film exhibitor. Even though there aren’t enough growth boosters in the near term, brokerages have maintained an accumulate or buy rating on the stock, given moderate valuations.

The key trigger will be the March quarter performance and the outlook for the company. Some of the concerns related to sluggish box office
Topics : PVR Inox stock market trading Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon