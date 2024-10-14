Stock exchanges await Sebi approval to add new stocks to F&O segment

Stock exchanges are awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to add new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment, according to sources.

The Sebi board cleared the new eligibility criteria for F&O stock selection at its meeting in June, and a detailed circular was issued on August 30.

Subsequently, the exchanges submitted a list of stocks eligible for inclusion in the F&O segment under the revised guidelines. However, the new list has yet to receive the necessary approval, the sources added.

The net additions may increase the total number of available