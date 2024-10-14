Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Stock exchanges await Sebi approval to add new stocks to F&O segment

Stock exchanges await Sebi approval to add new stocks to F&O segment

Sources reveal that exchanges submitted a list featuring 40 new entries

SEBI
Premium

Sebi (Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock exchanges are awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to add new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment, according to sources.

The Sebi board cleared the new eligibility criteria for F&O stock selection at its meeting in June, and a detailed circular was issued on August 30.

Subsequently, the exchanges submitted a list of stocks eligible for inclusion in the F&O segment under the revised guidelines. However, the new list has yet to receive the necessary approval, the sources added.

The net additions may increase the total number of available
Topics : SEBI F&O F&O stock Market news

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon