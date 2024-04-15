New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is one of the largest beneficiaries of the defence indigenisation programme. The aerospace Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has just received a new tender for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, and it is already servicing an earlier order for 83 LCA aircraft. The new order is worth around Rs 65,000 crore with a 65 per cent indigenisation component, whereas the earlier order (February 21) was worth Rs 45,700 crore with 55 per cent indigenisation. HAL has a 3-month deadline to respond to the new tender.

HAL is the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics