Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New orders point to further gains for Hindustan Aeronautics stock

HAL is the primary supplier of India's military aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics and accessories and the main provider of maintenance for defence aerospace

HAL, hindustan aeronautics
Premium

HAL

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is one of the largest beneficiaries of the defence indigenisation programme. The aerospace Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has just received a new tender for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, and it is already servicing an earlier order for 83 LCA aircraft. The new order is worth around Rs 65,000 crore with a 65 per cent indigenisation component, whereas the earlier order (February 21) was worth Rs 45,700 crore with 55 per cent indigenisation. HAL has a 3-month deadline to respond to the new tender.

HAL is the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics
Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL Hindustan Aeronautics military military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon