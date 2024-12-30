Nifty-50 companies record 92 fatalities at work in FY24

National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 companies failed to rein in the incidence of fatalities at their industrial operations in 2023-24 (FY24), with 92 lives lost during the period, higher than those recorded in the previous year.

Of the Nifty 50 companies (excluding banks, financial services, and technology companies), continuous three-year data related to fatalities at work were available for 29 companies.

Data compiled from the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report show that these 29 companies reported 92 fatalities — employee lives lost in one or more incidents of accidents while undertaking their business operations — in FY24. These numbers include