NMDC poised to gain from demand triggers and capacity expansion

The reported net profit was Rs 1,490 crore and adjusted for extraordinary items of Rs 252 crore, it was Rs 1,740 crore, higher by 96 per cent y-o-y and 69.8 per cent sequentially

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

NMDC Limited reported a strong standalone revenue at Rs 5,410 crore, rising 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 35 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-q) in line with consensus.

Iron ore sales at about 11.4 million tonnes (MT) grew 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y (19 per cent Q-o-Q).

Realisation stood at Rs 4,679 per tonne, higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y (12.9 per cent Q-o-Q).

The operating profit at Rs 2,030 crore jumped 77.5 per cent Y-o-Y (70.1 per cent Q-o-Q), which was above consensus.

The operating profit for the PSU undertaking was above consensus.

Royalty costs at Rs 2,320 crore rose by 24.2

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

