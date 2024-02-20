NMDC poised to gain from demand triggers and capacity expansion

NMDC Limited reported a strong standalone revenue at Rs 5,410 crore, rising 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 35 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-q) in line with consensus.

Iron ore sales at about 11.4 million tonnes (MT) grew 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y (19 per cent Q-o-Q).

Realisation stood at Rs 4,679 per tonne, higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y (12.9 per cent Q-o-Q).

The operating profit at Rs 2,030 crore jumped 77.5 per cent Y-o-Y (70.1 per cent Q-o-Q), which was above consensus.

The operating profit for the PSU undertaking was above consensus.

Royalty costs at Rs 2,320 crore rose by 24.2