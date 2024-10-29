NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000 crore IPO likely to unlock value for parent

The news that NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 10,000 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), was a trigger for the NTPC stock.

The stock gained 2 per cent in trade on Tuesday.

The IPO could be in November itself as NGEL had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in mid-September 2024.

NGEL’s IPO will be for fresh issue of shares.

NTPC is targeting 60 Gw of renewable energy (RE) capacity by FY32 through NGEL.

NGEL has an operational capacity of