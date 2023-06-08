NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

In Q4FY23, the company had 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,900 crore (standalone) which gelled with generation growth of 7.6 per cent YoY. Firm’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 came i

There is also a direct relationship between power consumption and National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC’s results since the public sector undertaking (PSU) is the largest power generator in India. The firm reported a strong performance in FY23.