close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

Improving power demand, new capacity additions, high visibility over coal supply and electricity pricing, and attractive dividend yield augur well

Devangshu Datta
NTPC
Premium

The company is also expected to tender for the majority of the 6 GW of thermal power projects bid out in FY24

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There’s a straightforward relationship between economic activity and power consumption. If economic activity increases, so does power consumption. Since the latest GDP (gross domestic product) data indicates India’s growth rates exceeded expectations in the second half if the 2022-23 financial year (H2FY23) and GDP estimates of FY24 are strong, we would expect power consumption to rise as indeed it has.
There is also a direct relationship between power consumption and National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC’s results since the public sector undertaking (PSU) is the largest power generator in India. The firm reported a strong performance in FY23.
In Q4FY23, the company had 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,900 crore (standalone) which gelled with generation growth of 7.6 per cent YoY. Firm’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 came i
Or

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

Improving prospects drive auto major Maruti Suzuki India's shares

IT stocks witness fresh turbulence; posts biggest decline in nearly 2 mths

Heavyweights lift benchmarks; Sensex less than 1% away from all-time high

Astral's high growth prospects reflect well in its high valuation

NTPC

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : NTPC NTPC stock renewable enrgy

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

NTPC
4 min read

Tax changes slow new MF scheme launches; demand for debt funds takes a hit

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Brokerages put medal to metal on Tata Motors stock, maintain bullish stance

Tata Motors
4 min read

Shares of Zomato rise above their IPO price after more than a year

Zomato, food delivery
1 min read

Shares of Paytm rally more than 6% after upgrade by BofA Securities

Paytm
2 min read

Most Popular

NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

NTPC
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon