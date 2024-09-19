NTPC's prospects appear robust, barring seasonal impact in August

Power generation decelerated 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 155 billion units (BU) in August 2024. This was the first downtrend in many years, albeit on a high base -- generation had increased 19 per cent Y-o-Y to 163 billion units (BU) in August 2023. The dip was partly due to excess rainfall, which pared cooling demand and also reduced need for irrigation.

Coal-based generation declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 101 BU. Plant utilisation factor for coal-thermal declined 464 bps in August 2024 to 63 per cent. Hydro-generation declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 24 BU