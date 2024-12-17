Oberoi Realty: On strong growth foundation with domination in luxury market

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-focussed real estate player across residential, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure. It is one of the strongest brands in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The company has seen robust growth in pre-sales and collections and is likely to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent in pre-sales numbers between FY24 and FY27.

It intends to raise Rs 6,000 crore, which may be deployed in the next 1-2 years. Such an amount could be used to acquire land parcels and may add a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 70,000 crore. Oberoi’s net