Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil & gas stocks: Investors must brace for negative impact in Q1 FY25

Higher crude and gas prices would be negative for the margins of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC

Russia replaces Saudi Arabia as China's biggest crude oil supplier
Premium

Representational Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Escalation of the conflict in West Asia between Israel and Iran has had a direct impact on the energy markets, and more broadly on the financial markets as well as the global economy.
 
There are fears of supply disruption. These are very significant for India since it is not just a net importer. The greater proportion of Indian gas and oil supplies comes out of West Asia, via routes which could be under threat of blockade.
 
Moreover, there are specific factors to cause concerns for Indian investors in the energy sector. Given the elections, refiners and oil marketers cannot pass
Topics : oil and gas oil & gas Compass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon