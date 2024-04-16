Oil & gas stocks: Investors must brace for negative impact in Q1 FY25

Escalation of the conflict in West Asia between Israel and Iran has had a direct impact on the energy markets, and more broadly on the financial markets as well as the global economy.



There are fears of supply disruption. These are very significant for India since it is not just a net importer. The greater proportion of Indian gas and oil supplies comes out of West Asia, via routes which could be under threat of blockade.



Moreover, there are specific factors to cause concerns for Indian investors in the energy sector. Given the elections, refiners and oil marketers cannot pass