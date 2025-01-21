Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / One97 Communications: Markets unhappy post Q3, but brokerages positive

One97 Communications: Markets unhappy post Q3, but brokerages positive

Prospects look better due to visibility on business turnaround and profitability. As and when, the Payment aggregator license is received from RBI, that could be a valuation catalyst

Paytm
Premium

In Q3FY25, contribution margin declined 130bps QoQ to 52.4 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications, which provides digital payments and financial services under Paytm brand, reported revenue of Rs 1,830 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by sustained rise in Payments Gross Merchandise Value or GMV (up 13 per cent Q-o-Q) along with growth in financial services driven by higher take-rates in merchant loan disbursals (up 16 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
The take-rate in financial services improved 188bps Q-o-Q due to 80 per cent of merchant loan disbursals (approximately Rs 3,100 crore) shifting to FLDG (First Loss Default Guarantee), a higher mix of
Topics : One97 Communications Paytm Paytm Money Paytm revenue

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon