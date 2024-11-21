Premium valuations likely to cap upside for Indian Hotels' stock

Indian Hotels (IH) has an ambitious strategy of doubling its hotel portfolio and is aiming for a 14 per cent annual revenue growth. The goals are achievable, given financial discipline and agility. Over FY24-27, IH may deliver an annual growth of 18 per cent in revenue with higher growth in operating profit and adjusted net profit. IH projects revenues to more than double by FY30 to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 7,000 crore in FY24.

The portfolio is expected to surpass 700 hotels (up from 350 currently) and operational hotels are projected to exceed 500 (current 232). The company expects