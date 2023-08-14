Q1 results beat, valuations factor in bright prospects for ONGC stock

Near term margin pressures likely to continue for Bajaj Finance stock

Street positive on long-term capex plans of Power Grid Corporation

Zomato's 'surprise' faster profit timeline may help serve more gains

Encouraging results for April-June quarter of FY24 lifts Tata Power stock

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

India’s largest crude oil and natural gas producer, ONGC’s June quarter (first quarter of financial year 2023-24 or Q1FY24) results beat the Street’s estimates. The standalone reported operating profit was Rs 19,450 crore. It was down 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), due to higher realisations in the sector. The Y-o-Y drop was against a high base as global energy prices had spiked in Q1FY23 due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Standalone revenues were at Rs 33,810 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 10,020 crore, down 34 per cent Y-o-Y.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com