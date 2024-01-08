Titan's Q3 update: 22-23% growth in jewellery sales, strong store expansion

Titan’s October-December quarter (Q3) business update claims 22-23 per cent revenue growth in the standalone jewellery sales (excluding bullion sales), implying a 4-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3 per cent. Store additions also looked healthy, with 21 new Tanishq stores opened in Q3, taking the total count to 466 (+43 in 9 months of FY24) including 2 in the US and 1 in Singapore. Titan added 90 stores in Q3, pushing its total retail outlets to 2,949 stores (including Caratlane). Mia opened its first store in Dubai, taking its international footprint to 14 stores.

