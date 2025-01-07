Q3 results preview: TCS to Wipro, IT firms may post better revenues

Indian information technology (IT) service providers are expected to post an improvement in revenues on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The top four IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro — are likely to grow between 0.1 per cent and 7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

TCS, the largest IT services company in the country, will announce its Q3FY25 results on January 9, followed by the rest of the IT majors.

“Despite seasonality (furloughs), most IT companies are poised for positive