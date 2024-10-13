QIP fundraising hits record high this year; 71 firms mobilise Rs 88,678 cr

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.

QIP is a fundraising mechanism where a company issues new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the prevailing market rate.

It is the preferred mode for raising follow-up fresh capital in a bull market as it is time efficient and inexpensive.

So far this year, 71 firms have raised Rs 88,678 crore through this route, the highest in a calendar year.

The gains in the equity markets, powered by robust flows