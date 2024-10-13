Business Standard
QIP fundraising hits record high this year; 71 firms mobilise Rs 88,678 cr

The gains in the equity markets, powered by robust flows from foreign and domestic investors have helped stocks command higher valuations

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman
Oct 13 2024

QIP is a fundraising mechanism where a company issues new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the prevailing market rate.

It is the preferred mode for raising follow-up fresh capital in a bull market as it is time efficient and inexpensive.

So far this year, 71 firms have raised Rs 88,678 crore through this route, the highest in a calendar year.

The gains in the equity markets, powered by robust flows
