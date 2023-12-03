Retail broking industry's top line set for a five-year leap: Bain & Company

The retail broking industry’s top line could more than double over the next five years, according to the estimates of consultancy firm Bain & Company. The industry, which facilitates stock market trading for investors, has already witnessed its revenues double from Rs 14,000 crore during 2018-19 (FY19) to Rs 27,000 crore in 2022–23 (FY23), reflecting an annualised growth rate of 17 per cent.
“This growth has been fuelled by the emergence of India’s mass-affluent and affluent segments, coupled with increasing financial literacy. The number of dematerialised accounts has trebled since FY19, reaching an impressive tally of 115 million in FY23, thanks to the heightened interest sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bain & Company in a note.
Faster