Retail broking industry's top line set for a five-year leap: Bain & Company

“This growth has been fuelled by the emergence of India’s mass-affluent and affluent segments, coupled with increasing financial literacy. The number of dematerialised accounts has trebled since FY19, reaching an impressive tally of 115 million in FY23, thanks to the heightened interest sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bain & Company in a note.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com