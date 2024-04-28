Early bird top line growth fastest in four quarters; BFSI leads the charge

The revenue growth of early birds or companies that have declared their Q4FY24 (March quarter) numbers is the highest in the last four quarters.

The 178 companies (excluding their listed subsidiaries) that declared their results till Saturday have reported a sales growth rate of 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), taking aggregate revenue to Rs 9.1 trillion.Including other income, growth is at 16 per cent, the highest in the last four quarters.

Earnings growth for these companies came in at 12.7 per cent, which was better both on a Y-o-Y basis as well as sequentially.

Over the year-ago quarter, the Q4 bottom line was