Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Early bird top line growth fastest in four quarters; BFSI leads the charge

IT, manufacturing laggards in Q4 so far

Q4
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ram Prasad SahuKrishna Kant
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The revenue growth of early birds or companies that have declared their Q4FY24 (March quarter) numbers is the highest in the last four quarters.

The 178 companies (excluding their listed subsidiaries) that declared their results till Saturday have reported a sales growth rate of 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), taking aggregate revenue to Rs 9.1 trillion.Including other income, growth is at 16 per cent, the highest in the last four quarters.

Earnings growth for these companies came in at 12.7 per cent, which was better both on a Y-o-Y basis as well as sequentially.
Over the year-ago quarter, the Q4 bottom line was
Topics : BFSI IT sector Manufacturing sector IT companies Banking sector Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon