Indian equity benchmarks fell on Wednesday, driven by rising oil prices and bond yields, as well as a decline in key financial stocks. The Sensex closed at 65,877, dropping 551 points or 0.83 per cent, while the Nifty ended the session at 19,671, a decrease of 140 points or 0.71 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell by 0.9 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices climbed 1.2 per cent to nearly $94