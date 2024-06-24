Business Standard
Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive gains for Havells India

Management says Havells aspires to be among the top-5 players in large kitchen appliances (market size around Rs 12,000 crore) where it has made a foray

Havells india electronic fans
Premium

Photo: LinkedIn/ @Havells-India-Ltd

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electrical Consumer Durable (ECD) companies like Havells India have seen strong Q4FY24 sales and continuing seasonal demand across fans, air coolers, and room air conditioners (RAC) in addition to business-to-business sales of cables, switchgear, and professional lighting, among others. 

Havells India’s Q4FY24 revenue rose 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,400 crore, in-line with consensus. Strong summer demand led to robust volume growth in fans and RAC and volume growth in cable and wires (C&W) due to infrastructure spending and real estate activity.

Gross margin improved 230 basis points Y-o-Y to 32.8 per cent, led by
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

