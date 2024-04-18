Good times ahead for United Breweries as heatwave & IPL set the tone

A cocktail of heatwave and upcoming cricketing events is expected to usher in the peak season for the country’s largest beer maker, United Breweries.

The beer maker, which has gained share in some key markets, will be a major beneficiary as April to July is an important period contributing to 40-45 per cent of its annual beer volumes.

Going ahead, the T20 Cricket World Cup in June and the ongoing IPL will have a positive impact on volumes and should be able to offset the negative impact of elections on sales, experts believe.

While peak season sales are expected to be strong, the