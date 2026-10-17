Sebi's CAS changes may revive participation on expiry days: Analysts
Revised settlement prices and a shorter closing auction session could reduce uncertainty and encourage derivatives participation from December 7
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s changes to the closing auction session (CAS), effective December 7, may revive participation in the derivatives segment, specifically on expiry days, analysts noted.
Topics : SEBI Equity derivatives BSE