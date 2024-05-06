Sebi no to market hour extension proposal due to lack of consensus: NSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has returned the proposal by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for market time extension in the derivatives segment due to a lack of consensus among the broker community.

The NSE filed a plea with the market regulator to keep the derivatives market open for three extra hours between 6 pm and 9 pm to help market participants gauge and act on global news flows in the evening.

However, not all stock brokers have been inclined to support this, owing to additional costs and