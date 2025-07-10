Sebi vs Jane Street: Legal showdown could redefine India's derivatives mkt

A legal battle is looming — one that could reshape India’s derivatives market, the world’s largest by trading volume, and set a precedent for how regulators worldwide draw the line between clever trading and market abuse.

The genesis of this battle lies in the sweeping crackdown the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched against Jane Street, a US-based high-frequency trading (HFT) firm. Sebi has impounded ₹4,843 crore in alleged “unlawful gains”, accusing Jane Street of orchestrating a sophisticated “sinister” scheme to manipulate the popular Bank Nifty index through aggressive derivative trading strategies.

Jane Street, a global titan