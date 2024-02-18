Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shifting paradigms: Retail shuffle meets FPI market drive, shows data

Retail investors churn, while FPI adjustments drive notable market shifts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Premium

Representative Picture

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Juxtaposing the change in the shareholding pattern of various stakeholders with stock price movement during a quarter reveals interesting trends.

The data shows that retail investors — those holding shares worth less than Rs 2 lakh in a single company — tend to churn their holdings the most, while changes by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have the highest impact on stock price performance.

According to data furnished by primeinfobase.com, retail investors increased stakes in 1,007 National Stock Exchange-listed companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The average change in the stock price of these 1,007

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

A fourth of FPI inflows in 2023 went into primary markets, shows data

FPI outflows to be short-lived: Here's where they have been investing

Why FPI holding have hit a 10-year low despite India's strong fundamentals

Valuation adrift: Uncharted course of low-float PSU rally, shows data

Reserving success: Hotel stocks thrive as demand checks in for long stay

Improved cost ratios to boost State Bank of India's profitability

Entero Healthcare Solutions shares slip 9% on stock market debut

CV growth worries, sustainable margin gains key concerns for Bosch

Topics : FPI stock market trading retail investor Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon