Shifting paradigms: Retail shuffle meets FPI market drive, shows data

Juxtaposing the change in the shareholding pattern of various stakeholders with stock price movement during a quarter reveals interesting trends.

The data shows that retail investors — those holding shares worth less than Rs 2 lakh in a single company — tend to churn their holdings the most, while changes by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have the highest impact on stock price performance.

According to data furnished by primeinfobase.com , retail investors increased stakes in 1,007 National Stock Exchange-listed companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The average change in the stock price of these 1,007