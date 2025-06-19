Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations

Siemens Energy India listed on Thursday at ₹2,840 and closed at ₹2,735. The equity base of the demerged entity is 356 million shares. This arm of Siemens Group will provide integrated products, solutions, and services across the value chain of oil and gas, power generation, and transmission. It may be described as an energy transition and decarbonisation play.

It has 10 state-of-the-art facilities in India and exclusive business rights across South Asia from the group. The estimated transmission and distribution (T&D) capital expenditure (capex) in India alone is projected to be about ₹9.2 trillion until 2031-32 (FY32). Apart from parentage,