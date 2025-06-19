Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations

Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations

Siemens Energy India offers a wide range of services and solutions to power generation utilities and IPPs

Siemens Energy
premium

Given that Siemens India (merged entity) traded at above 60x price-to-earnings, the demerged entity may receive similar valuations. | Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Energy India listed on Thursday at ₹2,840 and closed at ₹2,735. The equity base of the demerged entity is 356 million shares. This arm of Siemens Group will provide integrated products, solutions, and services across the value chain of oil and gas, power generation, and transmission. It may be described as an energy transition and decarbonisation play.
 
It has 10 state-of-the-art facilities in India and exclusive business rights across South Asia from the group. The estimated transmission and distribution (T&D) capital expenditure (capex) in India alone is projected to be about ₹9.2 trillion until 2031-32 (FY32). Apart from parentage,
Topics : Markets News The Smart Investor Siemens The Compass Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon