Street positive on cement stocks despite pricing pressures, demand woes

Many analysts still remain positive about the sector's prospects, but most cement stocks have seen corrections in the last three months

Cement
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Cement manufacturers have hiked prices after a challenging Q1FY25 and Q2FY25 (so far), when general elections and seasonal factors cut down on construction activity. August prices are currently around 3-6 per cent above July 2024, but these may not be sustainable in the face of weak demand. H2FY25 may see realisation growth which, if it happens, would drive average operating profit per tonne improvements in H2FY25 over a muted H1FY25. The industry continues to see consolidation, and the top five will gain aggregate market share due to large capital expenditure. This could lead to more pricing power.

