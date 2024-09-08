Street signs: 10 IPOs raised Rs 17,110 cr, bullfight of exchanges, and more

IPO Express: Chugging full steam ahead with record-breaking August

In August, 10 initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 17,110 crore, marking the highest monthly total since May 2022. Despite this impressive fundraise, the momentum remains vigorous, with Rs 8,390 crore worth of IPOs lined up for this week alone. These include Bajaj Housing Finance (Rs 6,560 crore), PN Gadgil Jewellers (Rs 1,100 crore), Kross (Rs 500 crore), and Tolins Tyres (Rs 23 crore). Additionally, Western Carriers (India), Arkade Developers, and Northern Arc are preparing to launch their issues soon. This surge is driven by remarkable gains for