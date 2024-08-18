Street signs: A new charge to break resistance, Sebi casts the net, more

Bulls at the gate: A new charge to break resistance

Strong gains posted on Friday have shifted momentum back in favour of the bulls. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 ended at 24,541, up 1.6 per cent — its best single-day gain since July 26. Although it remains 537 points (2.2 per cent) shy of its record high, the index is poised for further upside. Its ability to reach new heights depends on overcoming near-term resistance. According to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, “In the upcoming sessions, we may see the Nifty testing