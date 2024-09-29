Street Signs: Breaking with tradition, easier demat account closures, more

Tossing the script: Sebi breaks the mould with a new playbook

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is breaking its quarterly tradition of hosting a press conference after its board meeting. Typically, the chairperson uses this platform to explain the reasoning behind key decisions and address other questions. However, sources indicate that this time, Sebi will skip the press conference following its Monday meeting, where significant decisions are expected, including a new trading framework for the derivatives segment, Mutual Fund-Lite regulations, the introduction of a new asset class, and some adjustments to insider trading rules.