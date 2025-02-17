Street Signs: Market on knife's edge, SIP storm approaching, and more

Market on knife’s edge: A single cut could deepen the correction

After an eight-session losing streak, the Nifty 50 is teetering near crucial support levels. A breakdown may drive the current correction down by 2-3 per cent. The 50-share index closed at 22,929 on Friday. Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “A decisive drop below 22,800 could lead to a further decline to the 22,450 level in the near term. Immediate resistance is at 23,250.” Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, added, “We expect the Nifty to persist in its decline and reach