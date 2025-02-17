Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Street Signs: Market on knife's edge, SIP storm approaching, and more

Street Signs: Market on knife's edge, SIP storm approaching, and more

Two companies planning to announce their initial public offering (IPO) plans last week have postponed them due to the ongoing selloff in the secondary markets

BSE
Premium

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market on knife’s edge: A single cut could deepen the correction
 
After an eight-session losing streak, the Nifty 50 is teetering near crucial support levels. A breakdown may drive the current correction down by 2-3 per cent. The 50-share index closed at 22,929 on Friday. Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “A decisive drop below 22,800 could lead to a further decline to the 22,450 level in the near term. Immediate resistance is at 23,250.” Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, added, “We expect the Nifty to persist in its decline and reach
Topics : stock market trading Street Signs SIP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon