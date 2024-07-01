Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Street signs: Sensex, Nifty surge; Emcure IPO; Manufacturing funds gamble

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' shares are commanding a premium of over 25 per cent above their price band

Market, stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie ModakAbhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market steamrolls ahead: Sensex, Nifty surge towards record peaks

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty indices continued their upward trajectory, surging over 2 per cent last week and extending their gains from election result day lows to nearly 13 per cent. Technical analysts predict further momentum, potentially driving the Sensex to 79,800 and the Nifty to 24,300. The indices closed on Friday at 79,033 and 24,011, respectively. According to Amol Athawale, vice-president of technical research at Kotak Securities, “the weekly charts show a long bullish candle and the daily charts indicate a breakout

Also Read

Premiumdominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant to deliver extra cheese on value, with slice of pizza recovery

Markets

Stock market highlights H1CY24: Sensex, Nifty hit new high; midcaps shine

PremiumGodrej

Godrej Properties on solid growth foundation amid strong pre-sales

bse sensex nifty stock market

Markets log best monthly gains since Dec amid optimism around new govt

Market, stock market

Sensex six-day winning run ends, drops by 210 points; Nifty down by 34

Topics : IPO stock market trading Emcure manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon