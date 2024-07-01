Street signs: Sensex, Nifty surge; Emcure IPO; Manufacturing funds gamble

Market steamrolls ahead: Sensex, Nifty surge towards record peaks

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty indices continued their upward trajectory, surging over 2 per cent last week and extending their gains from election result day lows to nearly 13 per cent. Technical analysts predict further momentum, potentially driving the Sensex to 79,800 and the Nifty to 24,300. The indices closed on Friday at 79,033 and 24,011, respectively. According to Amol Athawale, vice-president of technical research at Kotak Securities, “the weekly charts show a long bullish candle and the daily charts indicate a breakout