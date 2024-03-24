Street Signs: Shriram Finance and NTPC in spotlight, IPO blues, and more

Nifty shake-up: Shriram Finance and NTPC in the spotlight

Shriram Finance, NTPC, and several other companies impacted by the latest rebalancing in the National Stock Exchange Nifty indices will be in focus when trading resumes on Tuesday. According to a note by IIFL Alternatives, Shriram Finance is expected to see inflows of nearly Rs 1,300 crore (over three days of volumes), while UPL could see outflows of over Rs 700 crore (nearly five days of volumes) due to their addition and deletion from the Nifty 50 index. Among the public sector undertaking pack, NTPC (Rs 750 crore), Power Finance Corporation