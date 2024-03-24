Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Street Signs: Shriram Finance and NTPC in spotlight, IPO blues, and more

According to IIFL Alternatives, Shriram Finance is expected to see inflows of nearly Rs 1,300 cr (over 3 days of volumes), while UPL could see outflows of over Rs 700 cr (nearly 5 days of volumes)

IPO
Premium

Representational Image

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty shake-up: Shriram Finance and NTPC in the spotlight

Shriram Finance, NTPC, and several other companies impacted by the latest rebalancing in the National Stock Exchange Nifty indices will be in focus when trading resumes on Tuesday. According to a note by IIFL Alternatives, Shriram Finance is expected to see inflows of nearly Rs 1,300 crore (over three days of volumes), while UPL could see outflows of over Rs 700 crore (nearly five days of volumes) due to their addition and deletion from the Nifty 50 index. Among the public sector undertaking pack, NTPC (Rs 750 crore), Power Finance Corporation

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

Maruti India's gearshift to growth: Turbocharging the product portfolio

Improving metrics keep Street positive on stocks of public-sector banks

Indian stock markets to remain closed for 2 days next week: Here's why

Growing interest: FMCG, telcos on foreign portfolio investors hot list

Bulls charge on D-Street as Fed signals three rate cuts; Sensex up 539 pts

Topics : IPO NTPC Shriram Group Shriram Street Signs stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon