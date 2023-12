Street Signs: Smallcap posts double-digit gains, TCS buyback blues and more

Smallcaps: Investors cash in or cash out?

The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty closed at a new record high on Friday. However, the Nifty Bank Index is still 3.3 per cent below its record intraday high of 46,370, reached in July. The Nifty Bank Index has a high correlation with the Nifty, given the significant weight of banks in the latter. Technical analysts believe that if the banking sector gauge manages to cross the significant resistance level of 45,000, it has a fair shot at reaching a new high. The index last closed at 44,814, which was above the 50-day moving average, a sign that some believe is bullish.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com