Street Signs: Smallcap posts double-digit gains, TCS buyback blues and more

Bank Nifty: Scaling heights beyond Nifty’s record?
The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty closed at a new record high on Friday. However, the Nifty Bank Index is still 3.3 per cent below its record intraday high of 46,370, reached in July. The Nifty Bank Index has a high correlation with the Nifty, given the significant weight of banks in the latter. Technical analysts believe that if the banking sector gauge manages to cross the significant resistance level of 45,000, it has a fair shot at reaching a new high. The index last closed at 44,814, which was above the 50-day moving average, a sign that some believe is bullish.
Smallcaps: Investors cash in or cash out?