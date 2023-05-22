close

Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

Stock plunges 8.35%; analysts divided over electrical equipment maker's prospects due to high valuations

Devangshu Datta
Siemens
A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico | Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
The transfer by Siemens India of its low voltage (LV) motor unit to a subsidiary of its MNC parent Siemens AG has been viewed mostly unfavourably by minority investors.
The division generated revenue of Rs 1,060 crore with an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of Rs 130 crore in the 2021-22 financial year (FY22). The earnings per share or EPS of this business was estimated to be at around Rs 3.3 in FY22 (Siemens' accounting year is October-September).
The LV motors unit, which was part of the digital industries (DI) segment, represented 29 per cent of overall DI sales and 37 per cent of DI segment’s EBIT in FY22. At the company level, LV motors and geared motors business represents 7 per cent of overall sales and 9.3 per cent of EBIT in FY22. The sale at a price of Rs 2,200 crore implies a valuation at 2.1x FY22 sales and 17x FY22 EBIT. Proceeds would be handed out as 100 per cent dividend to shareholders after Capital Gains Tax,
First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

