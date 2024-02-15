Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Strong auto show likely to offset tractor slowdown for M&M stock

The auto business is expected to be the growth driver for the next two years due to a healthy order backlog and new launches

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
Premium

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The December quarter (Q3FY24) results of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were better than expected. The revenue was up 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 25,300 crore and in line with consensus estimates. The operating profit margin at 12.8 per cent was ahead while operating profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y. The consolidated adjusted net profit at Rs 2,660 crore was also up 34 per cent Y-o-Y.

The farm equipment segment (FES) margin was lower at 15.5 per cent, which was offset by better auto margin at 8.3 per cent. The net profit beat estimates driven by lower tax outgo

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Result preview: Auto Inc may ride on strong revenue growth in Dec qtr

Downgrades to keep pharma major Divi's Laboratories' stock under pressure

Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

NSE to hold special trading session on Mar 2 to check market infrastructure

Growth worries may keep Bharat Forge under pressure; earning estimate cut

Strong performance in Q3 adds fuel to Coal India Limited's stock

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra automobile manufacturer Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon